Henderson City Council OKs raises for two groups of Teamsters

Many teamsters working for the city of Henderson can expect raises in the next two years on the heels of a new labor agreement with the city.

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved new deals for the Teamsters clerical-technical workers and supervisors in the city.

The new deals will last for the next two years, and promises a raise each year for the affected workers.

Members of the Teamsters union in clerical-technical and supervisory jobs will receive a 4.25 percent raise next year under the new contract. They can expect another raise in 2025 ranging from 2.25 to 3.5 percent, depending on the consumer price index at the time, according to Carlos McDade, Henderson’s Labor Negotiations Manager.

In the public comment for the item, Teamsters Local 14 president Grant Davis asked the council to approve the two contracts, which he had already signed off on before the meeting. Davis said the union and the city are still in talks for one more contract.

The new contract is a regular renewal that came because the old contract expired this year. McDade said the negotiations were not contentious, and credited the city’s “good working relationship” with the union for the smooth negotiations.

“I’m glad that we were able to work together to create this mutually beneficial contract between us and the group,” McDade said, “and we’re happy to have it approved today by the council.”

