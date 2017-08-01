Henderson Fire Department douses brush fire

A brush fire in Henderson created a large plume of smoke Monday evening.
The fire, reported about 6 p.m. Monday, was near Galleria Drive and Westin Ridge Street, the Henderson Fire Department said. It was doused about 7:30 p.m.
Because the blaze wasn’t close to any structures, it didn’t threaten any homes, Henderson Fire Department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.
The cause and exact size of the fire were unavailable.
