Henderson names new assistant city manager

Garcia-Vause will begin the new position on April 9. She takes over for Greg Blackburn, who left to “pursue new opportunities,” according to a citywide email sent this month by Interim City Manager Richard Derrick.

Stephanie Garcia-Vause, Henderson community development and services department director, has been chosen as assistant city manager. (City of Henderson)

Stephanie Garcia-Vause, Henderson community development and services department director, has been promoted to assistant city manager.

Garcia-Vause will begin the new position on April 9. She takes over for Greg Blackburn, who left to “pursue new opportunities,” according to a citywide email sent this month by Interim City Manager Richard Derrick.

“I’m thrilled to work with the best elected body in the valley,” Garcia-Vause said. “I hope to help the city continue to grow and to improve the culture of the city organization internally. This is a real honor.”

Garcia-Vause started working for Henderson in 1994 as a planning analyst.

“Stephanie brings more than two decades of leadership experience and expertise with her in both community and regional planning,” Derrick wrote in an email to city workers. “Her efforts have led to the City’s work being recognized at a national level by the American Planning Association, and have helped position Henderson as a leader and innovator in progressive and sustainable planning.”

As director of the community development and services department, Garcia-Vause has overseen current and long range planning, building and fire safety and code enforcement.

“I know what it’s like to be at the front lines,” she said. “It’s a tough job and I want to make sure that our employees feel valued, since they are the ones talking to the public and interacting with them on a day-to-day basis.”

The salary range for the assistant city manager position is $127,073 to $195,497 annually. Her current pay is $176,130 annually.

The Henderson City Council is scheduled to ratify the appointment on April 17.

Garcia-Vause received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, and earned a master’s degree in public administration from UNLV.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.