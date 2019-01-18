Henderson specialized license plate available Feb. 19 at DMV

Proceeds from license plate sales will go to the Henderson Historical Society, said director Denell Hahn. The Nevada Highway Patrol is reviewing the design to ensure it meets visibility standards, and the Historical Society will publicize the plates once they’ve been approved.

The latest version of the Henderson specialized license plate is seen Jan. 2. The Nevada Highway Patrol is reviewing the plate's design for visibility purposes and might suggest changes. (Rachel Spacek/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RachelSpacek)

People hike the nearly 8-mile Anthem East Trail in Henderson. The city's specialized license plate design highlights physical activity. (Courtesy)

Sig Rogich

A specialized license plate showcasing Henderson and its outdoor amenities is set to be available Feb. 19 at Departent of Motor Vehicle offices.

The Henderson Historical Society unveiled the design at a City Council meeting Dec. 18. The Nevada Highway Patrol has completed reviewing the design to ensure it meets visibility standards.

Proceeds from plate sales will go to the Historical Society, said director Denell Hahn. The nonprofit society, established in 2011, plans to spend plate-sale proceeds on historical educational programs such as Henderson Speaks and Henderson Then and Now.

The Historical Society paid a bond of $20,000 — money it will recoup via plate sales — and must sell 3,000 plates in the first year to keep the plate active, Hahn said.

The Historical Society applied for a specialized plate via the DMV and presented the design and concept to the Commission on Special License Plates — an interim committee within the Legislature — last January. The commission reviews the designs, as well as the organizations seeking to offer them.

President and CEO Louis LaPorta said the Historical Society worked with both the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the city on the plate.

Sig Rogich and his communication firm, the Rogich Communications Group, with assistance from R&R Partners, came up with the design.

Rogich said his company produced a series of designs, choosing one depicting bicyclists and desert scenery. All of the potential designs highlighted physical activity, showcasing locales such as bicycle paths and parks, he said.

“It is good marketing for the city,” said Rogich, who’s known for his involvement in the gaming industry, politics and fundraising for the Clark County School District and as the namesake of Sig Rogich Middle School. “Now Henderson is the second-largest city in Nevada. It deserves to have its own identity.”

Hanh was born and raised in Henderson and said she has watched the city grow from about 14,000 people to more than 300,000. The plate design depicts what the city has become, she added.

“We believe that Henderson’s image and message is that we have trails that link all of us and all of our communities,” Hahn said at the City Council meeting.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.