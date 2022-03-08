Henderson teen who died after being hit by car identified

(Getty Images)

A teenage boy died Monday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Henderson.

Police were called to the 100 block of East Paradise Hills Drive at 5:18 p.m. after a report of the crash, according to a news release from the Henderson Police Department.

A driver “lost control of their vehicle, leaving the roadway onto the sidewalk,” police said. The vehicle, a black coupe, hit a boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the boy as 13-year-old Rex Patchett of Henderson.

Speed was believed to be a factor but impairment was not, police said. No other information was immediately available.

Paradise Hills Drive was closed in both directions for several hours while police investigated.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.