Henderson to offer free Christmas tree recycling

Henderson is offering several locations to recycle Christmas trees in the weeks after the holiday.

The free program will take place at eight locations across the city from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15, the city announced.

Recycled trees will be turned into mulch for Henderson parks, the city said. Artificial and flocked trees will not be accepted. Decorations cannot be recycled, could damage equipment and must be removed.

Free mulch will be available at Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Demonstration Gardens at Acacia Park on a first-come, first-served basis, the city said. To get mulch, residents must bring their own shovels and containers.

Henderson recycled more than 4,200 trees last year.

The following recycling locations will be open during regular operating hours:

• Acacia Park, 50 Casa del Fuego St.

• Anthem Hills Park, 2256 N. Reunion Dr.

• Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.

• Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

• Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr.

• Morrell Park, 500 Harris St.

• Pecos Legacy Park, 150 Pecos Rd.

• Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.

