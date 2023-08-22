Lake Las Vegas offers options for beating the heat

Lake Las Vegas Sports offers a variety of water activities for visitor and residents.

Austin Weible has some fun on the flyboard which he rented out through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports at Lake Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ian Dross makes some turns on a wakeboard rented out through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports at Lake Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ian Dross smiles as he rides a wakeboard which he rented out through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports at Lake Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Austin Weible, left, and Ian Dross rent out paddle boards and kayaks through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports at Lake Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ian Dross makes some turns on a wakeboard rented out through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports at Lake Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Looking for something different to do outside to cool off and make Southern Nevada’s summer heat a little more bearable? Check out some of the activities offered at Lake Las Vegas and Lake Mead.

The 320-acre privately owned Lake Las Vegas in Henderson offers no direct public access to the water, and its beaches are owned by community residents, the lake’s resorts and businesses such as Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. Recreation opportunities on the water are available through Lake Las Vegas Water Sports, which offers a variety of recreational options in the water.

Here’s a sampling of activities offered at Lake Las Vegas:

— Paddle boards and kayaks

— A cable line that allows riders to tube or wakeboard as they’re pulled forward

— Electric Hydrofoil Surfboards, or eFoils, which allow riders to cruise along the surface of the water

— Water-fueled Flyboard experience that riders can take from 5 feet to over 10 feet in the air, depending on their skill level

— Boat rentals, including electric boats and pontoon boats

Costs vary depending on the activity, ranging from $40 for one hour on a kayak or paddle board, to $699 for a three-hour rental of a pontoon boat. For information, call 702-600-9860.

Lake Las Vegas’ much-bigger neighbor, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, also has options for getting out while staying cool. Visitors can bring their boats or take advantage of activities offered through companies such as Desert Adventures and Boating Lake Mead.

Among them are:

— Boating

— Canoeing

— Kayaking

—Paddle boarding

And if you want to stay a little closer to home but still seek a refreshing rush, there’s always Cowabunga Bay waterpark in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon waterpark in Summerlin.

