96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Henderson

Man dies after crash in Henderson last month

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2022 - 11:02 am
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man died after crashing into a tree last month in Henderson, police announced Wednesday morning.

The 52-year-old man crashed a 2004 Lincoln Aviator into a tree on May 16 around 5:30 p.m. near East Warm Springs and Pecos roads, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tony Saridis, 53, died Wednesday morning at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Strip land sells for $12.8M, buyer remains mystery
Strip land sells for $12.8M, buyer remains mystery
2
Southwest Airlines announces ultimate travel deal of the summer
Southwest Airlines announces ultimate travel deal of the summer
3
Woman accused of causing fatal crash formally charged with DUI
Woman accused of causing fatal crash formally charged with DUI
4
CARTOONS: Identifying the next shooting victim
CARTOONS: Identifying the next shooting victim
5
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Man shot by Henderson police identified
By / RJ

Officers were initially called after a report that a man was attempting to break into parked vehicles. He ran off when officers arrived, police wrote in the statement.