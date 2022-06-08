Man dies after crash in Henderson last month

A Las Vegas man died after crashing into a tree last month in Henderson, police announced Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man died after crashing into a tree last month in Henderson, police announced Wednesday morning.

The 52-year-old man crashed a 2004 Lincoln Aviator into a tree on May 16 around 5:30 p.m. near East Warm Springs and Pecos roads, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Tony Saridis, 53, died Wednesday morning at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.