Mosquitos collected in Henderson test positive for West Nile virus

The virus, which is transmitted by the insects, can, in some cases, cause serious illness and even death.

(Getty Images)

Mosquitoes trapped in the Las Vegas Valley have tested positive for the West Nile virus, public health officials said Thursday morning.

The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release that tests on insects recently collected in the 89014 ZIP code in Henderson confirmed the presence of the virus that can, in some cases, cause serious illness and even death.

“The Health District is reminding people that ‘yes’ there are mosquitoes in Southern Nevada, and to protect themselves from mosquito bites when they are outdoors,” the district said.

It has been a mild year so far for mosquitoes in Southern Nevada.

Last year there was only one case of West Nile in a Clark County resident. In 2019, though, the health district reported 43 cases and two deaths. The district said eight of 10 people infected with West Nile will not get symptoms, while about one in 150 people infected will experience severe illness.

The district is encouraging people to “fight the bite” and help deter West Nile in the Las Vegas Valley by eliminating standing water, using insect repellent, and wearing both pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors. You can also report mosquito activity at 702-759-1633.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.