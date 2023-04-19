66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Henderson

New member of Henderson City Council sworn into office

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2023 - 8:00 pm
 
Jim Seebock sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman by City Clerk Jose Luis Valdez, right, as his wi ...
Jim Seebock sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman by City Clerk Jose Luis Valdez, right, as his wife Barbara looks on at Henderson City Hall, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Jim Seebock embraces his wife Barbara after being sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman at Henders ...
Jim Seebock embraces his wife Barbara after being sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman at Henderson City Hall, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Jim Seebock, center, and his wife Barbara chat with guests and family members prior to a sweari ...
Jim Seebock, center, and his wife Barbara chat with guests and family members prior to a swearing ceremony at Henderson City Hall, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Henderson. Seebock sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero welcomes Jim Seebock as he takes his seat after being sworn in ...
Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero welcomes Jim Seebock as he takes his seat after being sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman at Henderson City Hall, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Jim Seebock speaks after being sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman at Henderson City Hall, on Tu ...
Jim Seebock speaks after being sworn in as Ward 1 City Councilman at Henderson City Hall, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Jim Seebock (courtesy)
Jim Seebock (courtesy)

Henderson’s City Council no longer has a vacant seat after Jim Seebock was sworn in to represent Ward 1 Tuesday night.

“It’s nice to have a full council again,” Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said after Seebock was sworn in.

Seebock thanked his family, friends, campaign staff and voters for his victory in a speech after he was sworn in. He called Henderson “the best city in the country” and said that he looks forward to working with the council and city staff.

“I promise to do my utmost with a work ethic that is second to none to serve the city,” Seebock said in his speech.

Seebock said during his campaign that he plans to continue working as an assistant sheriff for the Metropolitan Police Department while also serving on the City Council.

A special election

Seebock’s seat on the council came through a special election held at the beginning of April. It was the first ward-based election in the city’s history, according to City Clerk Jose Luis Valdez, with only residents of Ward 1 permitted to participate in the voting due to a ballot measure passed last year.

The special election was also Henderson’s first special election to fill a ward vacancy on the City Council and the first special election the city held that used mail-in ballots.

Vacant seats on the City Council can be filled by either appointment by the council or by special election. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilwoman Carrie Cox expressed appreciation that the Ward 1 seat was decided by an election.

“It was really important to be able to give the residents a voice,” Cox said about the election. “It’s wonderful to be able to be part of a team who felt that was important.”

Seebock won the seat with 1,941 votes, accounting for 26.1 percent of the total votes cast. The final vote tallies were officially canvassed by the city on April 13.

Valdez was happy with the special election’s turnout, saying it surpassed what he and his team expected.

“The turnout was much higher than what any of us thought it might be for something like this,” Valdez said. “I’m really encouraged that people were motivated to come out and vote.”

According to the official Clark County election results, 7,467 Ward 1 voters cast ballots in the election, accounting for 13.9 percent of the ward’s total voter population.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
3 Nevada inmates, including Las Vegas killer, die in state prisons
3 Nevada inmates, including Las Vegas killer, die in state prisons
2
Pro-DeSantis consultant named as defendant in Nevada fraud lawsuit
Pro-DeSantis consultant named as defendant in Nevada fraud lawsuit
3
Clark County looking to fill public sector jobs at job fair
Clark County looking to fill public sector jobs at job fair
4
Animal Foundation to face questions by county commission
Animal Foundation to face questions by county commission
5
Nevada Senate approves abortion protections in constitution
Nevada Senate approves abortion protections in constitution
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Jim Seebock leading in Henderson’s first ward-based election
Jim Seebock leading in Henderson’s first ward-based election
Henderson elects new Ward 1 council member
Henderson elects new Ward 1 council member
Henderson council candidates talk education, breaking up CCSD
Henderson council candidates talk education, breaking up CCSD
Lorena Portillo replaces Joe Gloria as face of Clark County elections
Lorena Portillo replaces Joe Gloria as face of Clark County elections
Henderson council candidates split on hiring next police chief internally
Henderson council candidates split on hiring next police chief internally
Henderson City Council candidates vow openness with public
Henderson City Council candidates vow openness with public