108°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Police investigate possible child drowning at Henderson home

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Reimagine Boulder Highway project will feature signalized mid-block crossings, improved lig ...
Boulder Highway set to be ‘reimagined’ with $172M project in Henderson
Green Valley basketball coach Eric Johnston reacts during a game against Beverly Hills at Green ...
Green Valley High School to host memorial for beloved coach, journalism teacher
The U.S. Justice Department sign is seen, Nov. 18, 2022, in Washington. A Henderson resident ha ...
DOJ: Henderson man indicted in seniors scam, millions lost
Ozzie the giraffe looks over a newly built enclosure at the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson on ...
Beloved giraffe at Henderson’s Lion Habitat Ranch dies
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 4:42 pm
 

A possible drowning was reported at a Henderson home Monday afternoon.

The 3:15 p.m. incident was in the 400 block of Ackerman Lane, just south of West Warm Springs Road and east of North Valley Verde Drive.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, the Henderson Police Department said in an email.

Detectives responded to the scene. No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Republican Sen. JD Vance. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Vance stops in Henderson for campaign
By / RJ

As Vice President hopeful Sen. JD Vance of Ohio makes a campaign stop in the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday, area residents can expect an increased police presence.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Monsoon rains return to Las Vegas; east valley sees the most
recommend 2
Las Vegas haze, humidity may be joined by 110-degree heat today
recommend 3
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
recommend 4
Las Vegas blisters all-time record high, hits 120 degrees
recommend 5
After a ‘cool’ day, Las Vegas heat expected to go on and on
recommend 6
Las Vegas adds 3rd day at 115 or higher; heat warning ends Friday