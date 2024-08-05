Police investigate possible child drowning at Henderson home

The incident was reported in the 400 block of Ackerman Lane, just south of West Warm Springs Road and east of North Valley Verde Drive.

A possible drowning was reported at a Henderson home Monday afternoon.

The 3:15 p.m. incident was in the 400 block of Ackerman Lane, just south of West Warm Springs Road and east of North Valley Verde Drive.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, the Henderson Police Department said in an email.

Detectives responded to the scene. No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

