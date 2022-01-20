61°F
Power restored to most NV Energy customers hit by outage in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2022 - 6:45 am
 
Updated January 20, 2022 - 11:47 am
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 20 ...
NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

More than 500 NV Energy customers remained without power in the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday.

NV Energy said the power outage initially started sometime after 6 a.m. when 1,779 customers lost power in the area of Green Valley Parkway and East Warm Springs Road. Most of the outage was encompassed in the 89014 zip code. The company said the outage was caused by an “underground equipment failure.” Some traffic lights in the area were also not working correctly.

By 9:30 a.m. the number of customers without power was at 576. Power was expected to be restored by roughly 10:30 a.m.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

