Henderson

Some spots reopen for Ethel M Cactus Garden lights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 5:59 pm
 
Emergency room doctor Rod Ballelos, from left, his fiance Geralyn Joy Marcelino and friend Andr ...
Emergency room doctor Rod Ballelos, from left, his fiance Geralyn Joy Marcelino and friend Andre Macabenta during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The opening ceremony honored first responders. Reservations are required to walk through the garden which will be open through Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

If you think you had missed out on your chance to visit the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates, take heart.

Some reservations are once again open for the Henderson holiday hotspot.

The garden had switched to a reservation system this year because of limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company announced in November that all available spots were gone.

But if you visit https://www.ethelm.com/seasonal-holiday-cactus-garden and click on the “Check Availability” button, you can find some limited spots have reopened.

Nightly viewing hours run through Jan. 3.

Shopping at the factory store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, will not require a reservation.

Face masks must be worn everywhere on the property.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

