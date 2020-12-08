Some spots reopen for Ethel M Cactus Garden lights
There is still an opportunity to visit the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates.
If you think you had missed out on your chance to visit the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates, take heart.
Some reservations are once again open for the Henderson holiday hotspot.
The garden had switched to a reservation system this year because of limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the company announced in November that all available spots were gone.
But if you visit https://www.ethelm.com/seasonal-holiday-cactus-garden and click on the “Check Availability” button, you can find some limited spots have reopened.
Nightly viewing hours run through Jan. 3.
Shopping at the factory store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, will not require a reservation.
Face masks must be worn everywhere on the property.
