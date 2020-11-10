All spots filled for Ethel M Cactus Garden lights
An annual Las Vegas Valley holiday tradition is all filled up for the new 2020 version of Christmas lights.
An annual Las Vegas Valley holiday tradition is all filled up for the new 2020 version of Christmas lights.
According to a Facebook post, the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson is booked for the season.
The garden switched to a reservation system this year because of limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic
The post did say that the public is welcome to stop by and at see if someone did not show up for their reservation.
The official lighting ceremony was Nov. 6, and nightly viewing hours run through Jan. 3.
Shopping at the factory store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, will not require a reservation.
Face masks must be worn everywhere on the property.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.