54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Henderson

All spots filled for Ethel M Cactus Garden lights

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 10, 2020 - 11:28 am
 

An annual Las Vegas Valley holiday tradition is all filled up for the new 2020 version of Christmas lights.

According to a Facebook post, the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson is booked for the season.

The garden switched to a reservation system this year because of limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic

The post did say that the public is welcome to stop by and at see if someone did not show up for their reservation.

The official lighting ceremony was Nov. 6, and nightly viewing hours run through Jan. 3.

Shopping at the factory store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, will not require a reservation.

Face masks must be worn everywhere on the property.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
Woman arrested in daughters’ deaths: Organs ‘worth a lot of money’
2
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
3
‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting
‘Male juvenile’ arrested in Circus Circus shooting
4
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
Nevada state Senate race flips, candidates extend leads
5
Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations
Popular Halloween attraction fined for COVID safety violations
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More