All spots filled for Ethel M Cactus Garden lights

An annual Las Vegas Valley holiday tradition is all filled up for the new 2020 version of Christmas lights.

Maddox Macabenta, 7, and his sister Mila, 5, during the Ethel M Chocolates 27th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The opening ceremony honored first responders. Reservations are required to walk through the garden which will be open through Jan. 3, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Susie Flores, with her 1-year-old twins Janessa, left, and Naomi, at the Ethel M Chocolates 27th annual Holiday Cactus Garden lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The opening ceremony honored first responders. Reservations to see the lights are filled and no more will be accepted. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses the audience at the 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

According to a Facebook post, the Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M Chocolates in Henderson is booked for the season.

The garden switched to a reservation system this year because of limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic

The post did say that the public is welcome to stop by and at see if someone did not show up for their reservation.

The official lighting ceremony was Nov. 6, and nightly viewing hours run through Jan. 3.

Shopping at the factory store, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, will not require a reservation.

Face masks must be worn everywhere on the property.

