Henderson

Teen gymnasts from Henderson represent Nevada in competition

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2018 - 6:03 pm
 

Before their big competition, the two young gymnasts readied themselves at the balance beam.

They puffed up their chests, put their arms high above their heads, arched their backs and effortlessly thrust their legs into three back flips.

“That was so cool,” 14-year-old Selena Harris said to teammate Kailin Chio, 12, at Gymcats in Henderson as their coach, Cassie Rice, looked on.

The Henderson girls were the sole Nevada representatives during the Junior Women’s competition on August 17 and 19 at the Championships of the USA gymnastics meet at TD Garden in Boston. Twenty-five athletes nationwide qualified for the meet, with spots on the women’s USA Gymnastics Junior Team on the line.

Harris and Chio placed 11th and 12th — those with the top six scores made the team — and are hopeful for their futures in the sport, which include Olympic dreams and goals to do college gymnastics.

“It’s thrilling to be there, at this age,” their coach, Rice, said. Chio was the youngest athlete at the meet.

Harris made the qualifying meet last year for the first time and said this year was a chance to show off more of her skills.

“It’s always been my goal to make the national team, but to even get close …” she said. “We were both getting frustrated; we just had to tell each other that we made it here for a reason. Hard work is better than luck.”

Harris’ favorite moment was getting seventh place on her vault routine and earning a medal. She traveled to Boston with her mother and two younger sisters, Miriam and Celeste, who also practice the sport.

Her dad, former professional wrestler Christopher Harris, was also there. That’s where Harris gets her atheltic ability, said her mom, Nidia Harris.

“I really can’t put into words how proud I am of her; she sets these goals, and it’s amazing to see her accomplish them,” Nidia Harris. “My nerves were going for her, but I know that she’s a really great athlete; she just goes out there and gets it done.”

Harris hopes to train at the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center at Bela Karolyi’s Ranch in Texas.

Chio still has three years to try to qualify for the junior national team.

Harris will be a senior next year. If she makes it to nationals then, she will have to compete for a spot on the senior team against well-known gymnasts like Simone Biles.

“They’re really lucky to have each other right now,” Rice said as the girls stretched on the floor last week, warming up for the national competition.

Chio said that the meet was a good learning experience for her and is looking forward to adding harder tricks to her routines next year.

“It’s just a sport that feels natural to me,” she said. “I learned it’s OK to make mistakes because i’m really young for my age and to be at this level is really cool.”

Chio’s mom said her daughter sets her sights high and aims to be in the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

“At 5, she knew exactly what she wanted to do,” Sara Chio said. “It’s a lot of sacrifice, it’s a lot of time, but it’s her who drives it, and as long as she wants to do it, we will.”

Sara Chio is a former gymnast herself, having trained for 10 years and competed for seven. She enrolled Kailin and her older sister Nayah, 15, who is now a competitive swimmer, in gymnastics to improve their coordination.

The girls train about 35 hours a week and come straight to practice after a day at the Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas.

“They have to love it,” Rice said. “I can’t make kids be this. They’re just gifted.”

The girls also represented Nevada at the beginning of this month at the US Classic in Columbus, Ohio, where Harris placed 13th and Chio 14th.

Chio said that “it’s really cool for us two to be on the same level as we are now and compete together because we’re really good friends and really good teammates.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program
Matt Kelly Elementary School hosted its third annual Back-to-School Red Carpet Program where community and business leaders joined to welcome students back with an inspirational welcome. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Star Trek fans on show’s enduring popularity
Star Trek fans at the Star Trek Convention 2018 talk about why they think the show has stayed popular across the years Thursday, August 2, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Life
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
People from all over the world attend RollerCon 2018
RollerCon 2018 is a five-day convention focused on the roller derby community and culture at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Las Vegas police officer on being PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door
Las Vegas police officer David Anthony talks vegan lifestyle and how he feels about being voted PETA's sexiest Vegan next door from his home on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Henderson
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Henderson Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like