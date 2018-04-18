Tip leads police to suspicious body at trailer in Henderson

After receiving an anonymous tip of a possible death, officers located a man’s body inside a trailer on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a suspicious body found Wednesday.

After receiving an anonymous tip of a possible death, officers located a man’s body inside a trailer on the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said.

Investigators received the tip overnight and still were investigating the scene Wednesday afternoon, Pena said. He called the death suspicious.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, once family is notified.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.