Wheelchair user dies after Boulder Highway crash

A man operating a motorized wheelchair in a bike lane died Monday after he was hit by a DUI suspect in Henderson.
The crash, which happened about 6:30 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, sent the man to Henderson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Henderson Police Department.
He was struck by a 2009 Volkswagen heading north on Boulder Highway, police said. The driver, identified by police only as a woman, is suspected of impairment and speeding.
No other details were released.
The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death, which was the fifth traffic fatality investigated this year by Henderson police.
Anyone with information may call police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.