Wheelchair user dies after Boulder Highway crash

Henderson police investigate after a man in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A motorized wheelchair is seen at the scene of a fatal crash at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road on Monday, May 6, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An injury crash on Boulder Highway at Sunset Road closed the northbound lanes of Boulder Highway Monday morning. (RTC Cameras)

A man operating a motorized wheelchair in a bike lane died Monday after he was hit by a DUI suspect in Henderson.

The crash, which happened about 6:30 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, sent the man to Henderson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Henderson Police Department.

He was struck by a 2009 Volkswagen heading north on Boulder Highway, police said. The driver, identified by police only as a woman, is suspected of impairment and speeding.

No other details were released.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death, which was the fifth traffic fatality investigated this year by Henderson police.

Anyone with information may call police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.