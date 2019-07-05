Highs to hover near 100 in Las Vegas Valley into next week

No rain is forecast through next Tuesday, and the valley can expect mostly sunny skies with the exception of “increasing clouds” on Sunday.

High temperatures will be about 100 degrees this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Valley highs will run a few degrees below the normal 103 degrees through the weekend and into the new work week.

The National Weather Service is expecting highs near 101 Friday through Sunday, followed by a respective highs of 99 and 100 on Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows during that period will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

No rain is forecast through next Tuesday, and the valley can expect mostly sunny skies with the exception of“increasing clouds” on Sunday, said meteorologist Chelsea Kryston.

Sunday’s cloud cover also will be paired with breezy conditions as gusts reach up to 30 mph.

“It’s not headline-worthy but it will be noticeably breezy,” Kryston said.