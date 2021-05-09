Hiker rescued after fall in mountains

A hiker was taken to a hospital after a rescue that took nearly three hours in the mountains west of Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Fire Department)

A hiker was taken to a hospital after a rescue that took nearly three hours in the mountains west of Las Vegas.

Early Sunday, a hiker fell near 1200 Sandstone Drive, in the Calico Basin area. Officials with the Las Vegas Fire Department, the Clark County Fire Department, the Metropolitan Police Department search and rescue unit and the Bureau of Land Management worked together to help rescue the hiker.

The hiker’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.