Holiday weekend ends with I-15 traffic jam near Nevada-California border

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California at the end of Memorial Day weekend face significant backups and delays.

Memorial Day traffic backs up on the South Interstate 15 on-ramp in Jean on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

California-bound traffic on Interstate 15 about 5 miles north of Primm about 3:20 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022. (RTC camera)

California-bound traffic on Interstate 15 about 5 at Primm, Nev., about 3:25 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022. (RTC camera)

Memorial Day traffic backs up on South Interstate 15 between Jean and Primm on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memorial Day traffic backs up on South Interstate 15 between Jean and Primm on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memorial Day traffic backs up on South Interstate 15 between Jean and Primm on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memorial Day traffic backs up on South Interstate 15 between Jean and Primm on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memorial Day traffic backs up on the South Interstate 15 on-ramp in Jean on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Memorial Day traffic backs up on the South Interstate 15 on-ramp in Jean on Monday, May 30, 2022. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motorists traveling from Las Vegas to Southern California at the end of Memorial Day weekend were facing significant backups and delays on Monday, especially nearing the Nevada-California border.

The Regional Transportation Commission told drivers to expect “long delays” and reported a 12-mile backup on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. That delay had been in effect since mid-morning.

Traffic cameras showed major delays and mostly stop-and-go traffic nearing the state border.

A major bottleneck is where I-15 goes from three travel lanes to two near the California Department of Food and Agriculture Station several miles west of Primm.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) recently put a contract out for bid for a planned $12 million project to repave and re-stripe the shoulder to make it a travel lane at heavy traffic times on the stretch of I-15 southbound from the Nevada-California border to the inspection station. It could be open by late summer, Caltrans hopes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.