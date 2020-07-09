Homeless men brawl with knife, wrench in central Las Vegas

Two homeless men landed in a Las Vegas hospital late Wednesday night after brawl in the central valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to a call of two men fighting about 10:45 p.m. at 5150 Spring Mountain Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

One man had a kitchen knife, while the other had a wrench.

Gordon said the man with the knife stabbed the other man on the left side of his torso. The man with a wrench retaliated and hit the other man in the face.

Both men fled, Gordon said, but were captured a short time later and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.