Hot, windy days in Las Vegas Valley before chance of rain

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2019 - 12:19 pm
 

Hot and windy conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through Sunday before chances of thunderstorms enter the forecast next week, according to officials at the National Weather Service.

Highs will remain around their seasonal normal of 105 degrees, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph possible through Saturday.

“It looks like we start working a little bit more moisture in here Sunday night and early next week,” said meteorologist Barry Pierce with the weather service. “Right now we’ve got a real slight mention.”

Pierce said the clear blue skies are on their way out as early as Sunday.

Even if it doesn’t rain in the valley, the incoming moisture will end the recent run of dry days, bringing in humidity ranges closer to 15 percent.

“There will definitely be more humidity and temperatures coming down,” Pierce said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

