I-15 lanes closed near downtown Las Vegas after fatal crash
The Nevada Department of Public Safety traffic incident website listed the time of the fatal crash as 5:51 p.m. Major delays are expected.
A fatal crash on Interstate 15 closed northbound lanes Saturday night.
At around 7:15 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that all northbound lanes were closed in the area of I-15 and Charleston Boulevard.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety traffic incident website listed the time of the fatal crash as 5:51 p.m.
The Highway Patrol said to avoid the area and expect “major delays.”
No further information was available.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.