I-15 lanes closed near downtown Las Vegas after fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2022 - 7:45 pm
 
Traffic builds on northbound Interstate 15 as law enforcement officers investigate a fatal cras ...
Traffic builds on northbound Interstate 15 as law enforcement officers investigate a fatal crash on I-15 near Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (FAST camera)

A fatal crash on Interstate 15 closed northbound lanes Saturday night.

At around 7:15 p.m., the Nevada Highway Patrol tweeted that all northbound lanes were closed in the area of I-15 and Charleston Boulevard.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety traffic incident website listed the time of the fatal crash as 5:51 p.m.

The Highway Patrol said to avoid the area and expect “major delays.”

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

