I-15 mostly opened after day-long investigation of trooper deaths
The Metropolitan Police Department said all traffic was resuming except for the D Street off-ramp.
Most of Interstate 15 in downtown Las Vegas was reopened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after the investigation of the death of two Nevada Highway Patrol troopers.
A vehicle crashed into two troopers around 3:30 a.m. Thursday as they investigated a stopped vehicle near the northbound I-15 and D Street exit.
The lives of these two @NVStatePolice Highway Patrol Troopers will never be forgotten.
Rest now, we have the watch from here. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eQHojVPTdo
— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 30, 2023
The Metropolitan Police Department said all traffic was resuming except for the D Street off-ramp.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.