Impairment suspected in west Las Vegas crash that injures 2

Impairment and excessive speed are suspected in a single-vehicle rollover that injured two people in the central valley early Thursday.

(Las Vegas Review/Journal)

A motorist driving a Mini Cooper south on South Arville Street at an apparent high rate of speed lost control at the intersection with West Tompkins Avenue, just north of Tropicana Boulevard, Metro Lt. David Gordon said in a text.

The Cooper rolled onto its roof. A driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital in unknown conditions.

Gordon said impairment was likely a factor.

Arville was closed in both directions between Tropicana and Tompkins as of 4 a.m.

