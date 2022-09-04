Improper swimming pool draining can waste water, bring a fine

Swimming pools can hold tens of thousands of gallons of valuable water that if not handled properly could go to waste and possibly result in a fine.

Despite the heat wave, it’s getting close to the time of year when swimming pool owners might drain their summertime splash/tanning zone for winter.

Pools can hold tens of thousands of gallons of valuable water that if not handled properly could go to waste and maybe result in a fine.

The average pool takes about 18,000 gallons of water to fill, according to watercalculator.org.

“Your pool needs to be drained into the waste water system,” says Bronson Mack, spokesman for the Las Vegas Valley Water District. “Most homes have a port that connects to the waste water plumbing system.”

The port is often in the front yard by a hose connection or the irrigation system, Mack said.

But not always.

“In some communities the clean out port is accessed in the middle of the driveway,” Mack said. “Homes in The Lakes, for example, have a screw off cap in the driveway.”

He said that almost every home has a connection on the back of the house, often outside of where the kitchen sink is located.

When draining pool water, it is a best to monitor the entire plumbing system in the house.

“You do need to check the smaller pipers in the home to make sure water isn’t backed up,” Mack said. “Once you check, double-check to make sure water is flowing properly. Draining properly allows all the water to be returned to the system.”

Some pool owners drain their pools into the street, which is a violation of water waste regulations.

“If you drain into the street, every drop is generally not going to make its way to Lake Mead,” he said. “Use the clean-out port. Sometimes they can be buried.”

