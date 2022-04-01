Las Vegas daily gas prices fall for 2nd straight day Thursday

Thursday saw the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Las Vegas Valley decline for the second-straight day.

Gas prices are posted at Chevron on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The average price of $5.33 per gallon Thursday was 2 cents cheaper than Wednesday’s price, according to AAA. Wednesday was the first time in 64 days the daily average was lower than the previous day.

Thursday was the first time since Dec. 24 of last year that the average daily gas price in Southern Nevada dipped for two-straight days, according to AAA data tracked by the Review-Journal.

Nevada’s statewide average also dipped 2 cents Thursday, coming in at $5.23 per gallon. Prices are up 6 cents over last week statewide.

