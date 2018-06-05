Las Vegas police investigating suspicious death in wetlands park

Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning at Clark County Wetlands Park.

The Clark County Wetlands Park sign is seen at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call about 10:20 a.m. from someone who found the body and officers responded to 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, near South Broadbent Boulevard, according to police.

Police were investigating the death as suspicious, Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity and his cause and manner of death once family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.