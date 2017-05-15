1 dead, 1 critically injured in south Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist is dead and another driver is in critical condition Sunday evening after a possible DUI crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said a Ford Explorer and a motorcycle collided about 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane.

The Explorer cut in front of the motorcycle while turning left at the intersection, Rogers said, and the motorcycle crashed into the vehicle’s driver side door.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, and the Explorer driver was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. Rogers said impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.

intersection of Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane, Las Vegas