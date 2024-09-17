1 dead after multiple vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley

One person is dead after a crash involving several vehicles Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. in the intersection of North Rainbow and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Traffic was closed for several hours. At 6:30 a.m., Metro said northbound lanes were still closed south of Lake Mead.

