1 dead after multiple vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 7:07 am
 

One person is dead after a crash involving several vehicles Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. in the intersection of North Rainbow and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Traffic was closed for several hours. At 6:30 a.m., Metro said northbound lanes were still closed south of Lake Mead.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MORE STORIES