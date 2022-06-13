1 dead, another critical in separate Las Vegas crashes

One person was killed and a second was critically injured in separate crashes Sunday night in the Las Vegas Valley.

University Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In the first crash, at 8:25 p.m., a 27-year-old Las Vegas woman was crossing South Fort Apache Road near West Martin Avenue when she was struck by a 2008 Chrysler Sebring headed north on Fort Apache. The pedestrian, who was outside of a crosswalk at the time, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene. Police said blood test results on the driver are pending to discern whether the 31-year-old Las Vegas woman was impaired.

In the second crash, at 10:42 p.m., a 45-year-old Las Vegas man was driving a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja on North Rainbow Boulevard, near Yorktown Road, when his bike collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu headed north on Rainbow.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized at University Medical Center in critical condition. Police said on Monday morning that they were notified the motorcyclist had died. His name had not been released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

