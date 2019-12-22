1 dead in fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 56-year-old man died following a fatal crash Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 56-year-old driver died after a car pulled in front of him from a private driveway Saturday afternoon in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to the crash at Buffalo and Peak drives, just south of Cheyenne Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Stuart said. A 2004 Lincoln Navigator struck a 2012 Honda Civic that was pulling out from a private drive, the second such crash to happen in the valley within 24 hours.

The Lincoln was driving northbound on Buffalo when the Honda attempted turning left onto southbound Buffalo from a private driveway. The Honda pulled in front of the Navigator before the crash, police said.

The driver of the Navigator died at University Medical Center. A 45-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old woman, suffered moderate injuries, police said. Detectives do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, police said.

Detectives believe that the man who died was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, Stuart said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

His death marked the 105th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

Both directions of Buffalo were closed from Peak to Trinity Peak Avenue while police investigate Saturday evening, Stuart said.

An 86-year-old man died Friday night after he pulled out of a private drive and was struck by two vehicles on East Desert Inn Road, near Cabana Drive. Francisco Abel Escoto-Ramirez, 19, and Chris Lee Williams, 28, each were arrested on the charge of reckless driving involving death, police said in a Saturday statement.

Both Escoto-Ramirez and Williams were driving more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone prior to the crash, police said.

