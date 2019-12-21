2 arrested after fatal crash in east Las Vegas

One person died in a crash Friday night in the east Las Vegas Valley, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

An 86-year-old man died and two people were arrested in connection with a three-vehicle collision Friday in east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Francisco Abel Escoto-Ramirez, 19, and Chris Lee Williams, 28, both were arrested on the charge of reckless driving involving death, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a Saturday statement.

The 86-year-old man’s name hasn’t been released yet and he will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Officers were called at 6:08 p.m. to the crash on East Desert Inn Road, east of South Cabana Drive at South Blue Ash Lane.

The crash happened after a driver pulled out of a private drive in front of two vehicles that were traveling east on Desert Inn, Lt. Ken Nogle said Friday.

Emergency responders found the 86-year-old man “beyond resuscitation,” police said in the statement.

Escoto-Ramirez and Williams were transported to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries, and later released. Detectives determined the Dodge and Chevrolet were traveling more than 80 mph prior to the crash in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

The 86-year-old driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima was attempting to turn left from Blue Ash Lane to Desert Inn Road, police said.

A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2015 Dodge Challenger were traveling east on Desert Inn Road, approaching the Nissan from the west.

The Nissan entered the path of the approaching vehicles, resulting in a collision between the front of the Nissan and the passenger’s side of the Chevrolet, according to the statement.

The front of the Dodge then struck the driver’s side of the Nissan, police said. The Chevrolet overturned onto its driver’s side and slid off the roadway. The Nissan and Dodge also slid off the road .

It was the 104th traffic-related fatality this year within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction. The collision remains under investigation.

