91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

1 dead in northwest Las Vegas crash

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 dead in central Las Vegas building fire
Las Vegas Police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate northeast Las Vegas homicide
Metro police at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road on Satu ...
2 suspects arrested in May fatal shooting after birthday party
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, center, arrives for her wire fraud trial at t ...
Michele Fiore likely to see prison time in wire fraud case, attorneys say
Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2024 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated October 12, 2024 - 12:18 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial food truck occurred about 10:08 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and the Durango eastbound off-ramp, troopers said in a news release.

The Durango eastbound off-ramp will be closed for several hours due to the investigation, and Durango northbound and southbound travel lanes will also have intermittent closures.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES