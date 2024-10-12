1 dead in northwest Las Vegas crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at the 215 Beltway and Durango eastbound off-ramp. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in northwest Las Vegas.

The crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial food truck occurred about 10:08 a.m. at the 215 Beltway and the Durango eastbound off-ramp, troopers said in a news release.

The Durango eastbound off-ramp will be closed for several hours due to the investigation, and Durango northbound and southbound travel lanes will also have intermittent closures.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.