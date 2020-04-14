1 dead in rollover crash in southwest Las Vegas

One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the southwest valley Monday night.

The car rolled over near Buffalo Drive and Torino Avenue just before 8 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gordon said Buffalo is closed between Ford and Agate avenues and will likely remain closed until midnight.

No other information was immediately available.

