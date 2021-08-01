98°F
1 dead, several injured after crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2021 - 2:52 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
One person is dead and five people have “serious” injuries after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in east Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a crash involving six vehicles at 5270 South Pecos Road, near East Hacienda Avenue, just before 2 p.m., Las Vegas police Lt. Brian Boxler said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and five people were taken to area hospitals, Boxler said.

Pecos is closed in both directions at Hacienda Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will name the person who died once relatives have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

