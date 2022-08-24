92°F
1 dead, toddler injured in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2022 - 6:53 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was killed and a toddler was injured in a crash in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Las Vegas police said at 2:05 a.m. a four-door vehicle was headed south on Pecos Road when the driver veered off the road for unknown reasons at Charleston Boulevard. The vehicle then smashed into a traffic pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.

An adult driver was taken to the hospital where they died. A child in the car was hospitalized with serious injuries but expected to survive.

The intersection was closed in all directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

