1 dead, toddler injured in east Las Vegas crash

One person was killed and a toddler was injured in a crash in east Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said at 2:05 a.m. a four-door vehicle was headed south on Pecos Road when the driver veered off the road for unknown reasons at Charleston Boulevard. The vehicle then smashed into a traffic pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.

An adult driver was taken to the hospital where they died. A child in the car was hospitalized with serious injuries but expected to survive.

The intersection was closed in all directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.