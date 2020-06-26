1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle accident in central Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a three-car crash in the central Las Vegas Valley, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a three-car crash at Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash happened about 10:10 a.m. at Oakey Boulevard and Rancho Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said. At least one victim was hospitalized in “unknown condition.”

Road closures in the area of the crash included the intersection of Rancho and Oakey, westbound Martin Luther King Boulevard at Oakey, and northbound Sahara Avenue at Rancho, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

