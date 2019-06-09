1 injured after fire in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Crews made an offensive attack and had it knocked down just after 8:35 a.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was injured after a house fire Sunday morning in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Crews were notified just before 8:25 a.m. of the fire on the 3900 block of Adirondack Avenue, near North Walnut and East Alexander roads, according to Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments also assisted.

Smokes and flames were seen from the rear of the structure. Crews made an offensive attack and had it knocked down just after 8:35 a.m.

An adult was treated for a laceration at the scene. A damage estimate was not available. The fire remains under investigation.

