Widespread rain a 60 percent chance in Las Vegas Valley on Friday

Rain expected for Friday
Rain is a 60 percent possibility in the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, April 26, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2024 - 5:30 am
 

There is a 60 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms Friday in the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

Sky conditions will be partly cloudy with a high near 71, about 10 degrees below normal. Southwest winds of 9-14 mph will become northeast in the afternoon and could gust to 21 mph.

Rain will be a possibility in the morning with the greatest chances in the afternoon. Rain could be widespread across the valley.

“It’s not a very heavy rain, but it will be large in coverage,” meteorologist Sam Meltzer said.

Storms and showers could continue into Friday evening before skies clear later in the night. The chance of rain is 40 percent. Saturday and Sunday will be clear or mostly clear with highs around 79 and 83, respectively.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 90s next week, Meltzer said.

