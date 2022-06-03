1 killed on downtown railroad tracks

One person was killed Friday morning after being struck by a train near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police is investigating after a person was killed after being struck by a train near downtown on the 1700 block of Western Avenue on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating after a person was killed after being struck by a train near downtown on the 1700 block of Western Avenue on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police is investigating after a person was killed after being struck by a train near downtown on the 1700 block of Western Avenue on Friday, June 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

One person was killed Friday morning after being struck by a train near downtown Las Vegas.

Investigators believe that just before 7 a.m., a person laying in the railroad tracks on the 1700 block of Western Avenue was struck by an oncoming train, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police do not believe the death was suspicious, but the area was expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigate.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to name the person and provide their cause and manner of death after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.