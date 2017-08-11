1 person injured in west Las Vegas Valley fire

One person was injured in a fire Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Clark County Fire Department (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The fire occurred about 10:30 a.m. at a single-story home at 5842 Stoneborough St., where smoke was coming from the attic, Fire Department spokesman Jeff Buchanan said.

It took about 20 minutes to put out the fire, the department said.

One person was treated with unknown injuries at the scene, and the American Red Cross assisted with one adult who was displaced, Buchanan said.

Damage has not yet been estimated.

