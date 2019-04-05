1-year-old rushed to Las Vegas hospital after being found in pool

University Medical Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a near-drowning involving a 1-year-old Friday morning in the western valley.

Just before 11 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was called to a home on the 4700 block of Millbrook Court, near West Tropicana Avenue and South Rainbow Boulevard, after the child was pulled from a pool, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

When officers arrived, they began CPR on the child, who was breathing when transported to University Medical Center, Meltzer said.

No other details were immediately available, she said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.