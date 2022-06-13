2 critically injured in separate Las Vegas crashes

Two people were critically injured in separate crashes Sunday night in the Las Vegas Valley.

UMC sign. University Medical Center. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In the first crash, at 8:25 p.m., a 27-year-old Las Vegas woman was crossing South Fort Apache Road near West Martin Avenue when she was struck by a 2008 Chrysler Sebring headed north on Fort Apache. The pedestrian, who was outside of a crosswalk at the time, was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene. Police said blood test results on the driver are pending to discern whether the 31-year-old Las Vegas woman was impaired.

In the second crash, at 10:42 p.m., a 45-year-old Las Vegas man was driving a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja on North Rainbow Boulevard, near Yorktown Road, when his bike collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu headed north on Rainbow.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized at UMC in critical condition. The driver of the Malibu is a 31-year-old Las Vegas woman. She remained at the scene. Police said they don’t suspect impairment.

