2 families displaced by apartment building fire in central Las Vegas

Heavy flames at an apartment fire Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters investigate the cause of a two-alarm fire at a four-unit apartment building at the Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nobody was injured in a two-alarm fire at a four-unit apartment building at the Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nobody was injured in a two-alarm fire at a four-unit apartment building at the Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two families were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a four-unit apartment building in central Las Vegas early Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 4:57 a.m. at the Bella Vita Apartments, 4350 Sandy River Drive, near the intersection of West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started in a second-floor apartment.

“We had one fully involved apartment on our arrival,” Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone said. “We had difficulty maintaining a water supply when we first got here because one hydrant was malfunctioning so we had to go to a second, farther away hydrant.

“Once we got water established it was a fairly quick and simple operation. We applied water from the exterior first through windows that had fire coming out of them. We had crews on the roof, crews on the inside.”

Jennifer Sparks, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada, said the agency assisted two displaced families.

“Our team was out there and we helped six adults and four children,” Sparks said. “There was a third family that had a place to stay and the fourth unit, we don’t think anyone lived there.”

The Red Cross provided temporary lodging assistance and hygiene kits for the families, as well as stuffed animals for children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A monetary damage estimate was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.