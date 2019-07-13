2 hospitalized after rock thrown through RTC bus window

A man throwing rocks at an RTC bus injured two people Saturday morning behind Catholic Charities in downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were hospitalized after a man threw a rock through the window of a bus Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas, officials said.

Police were called to the back of Catholic Charities after a man throwing rocks at a Regional Transportation Comission bus broke a window and struck a person around 8:08 a.m., according to Metro Police Department spokesman Lt. Jeff Clark.

An investigation remained ongoing at the corner of Foremaster Lane and North Main Street, and no arrests had been made as of 8:45 a.m., Clark said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.