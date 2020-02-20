2 injured, 1 critically, in southeast Las Vegas crash

At least one vehicle, one motorcycle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Two people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a crash in the southeast valley Wednesday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on the 6200 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

