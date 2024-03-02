2 killed in Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 10:11 p.m. Friday on Vegas Drive and Pyramid Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Las Vegas.

Police said in a news release a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and an unknown dark sedan were traveling together east on Vegas Drive at a high rate of speed approaching the intersection of Pyramid Drive. A 2005 Nissan Frontier, which was turning left from Pyramid Drive to westbound Vegas Drive, crossed the path of the Ford and made contact with the right side of the Ford. The Ford was redirected and hit a city light pole. Debris from the collision struck two parked cars. The unknown dark sedan failed to stop at the scene and continued east on Vegas Drive.

The 16-year-old driver and the passenger of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit crimestoppersofnv.com or use the mobile app “P3.”