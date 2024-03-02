62°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 killed in Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 2, 2024 - 8:11 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people were killed in a Friday night crash in Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 10:11 p.m. on Vegas Drive and Pyramid Drive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said in a news release a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and an unknown dark sedan were traveling together east on Vegas Drive at a high rate of speed approaching the intersection of Pyramid Drive. A 2005 Nissan Frontier, which was turning left from Pyramid Drive to westbound Vegas Drive, crossed the path of the Ford and made contact with the right side of the Ford. The Ford was redirected and hit a city light pole. Debris from the collision struck two parked cars. The unknown dark sedan failed to stop at the scene and continued east on Vegas Drive.

The 16-year-old driver and the passenger of the Ford were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The deaths mark the 32nd and 33rd traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department – Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit crimestoppersofnv.com or use the mobile app “P3.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2024 Electric Daisy Carnival lineup announced
By / RJ

Among the many, many big names who will be taking to the nine EDC stages: Deadmau5, Diplo, Illenium, Kaskade, Zedd, Steve Aoki, Slander, Seven Lions, Dom Dolla, DJ Snake, Sofi Tukker and over 200 more.

More stories
Motorcyclist dies days after west Las Vegas Valley crash
Motorcyclist dies days after west Las Vegas Valley crash
Bicyclist struck twice, killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Bicyclist struck twice, killed in northeast Las Vegas Valley
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Pedestrian not in crosswalk killed in south Las Vegas crash
Coroner IDs 4 killed in valley crashes
Coroner IDs 4 killed in valley crashes
Impairment suspected after crash involving CCSD bus injures 2
Impairment suspected after crash involving CCSD bus injures 2
Death of teen killed in minibike crash ruled accident by coroner’s office
Death of teen killed in minibike crash ruled accident by coroner’s office