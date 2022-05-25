2 killed in Spring Valley crash have been identified

A 2012 Chevrolet Corvette traveled through a brick barrier and median fence, police said.

Las Vegas police investigate a vehicle crash that killed two people near the intersection of Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified two people who were killed in a crash early Tuesday morning.

They were Priscila Velasquez, 34, and Jason Qahhaar, 34.

A 2012 Chevrolet Corvette traveled through a brick barrier and median fence, police said, coming to rest in a parking lot of the St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church on Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said officers were called at 5:16 a.m. to the intersection of Jones and Saddle Avenue, near Flamingo Road, for the single-vehicle wreck.

Metro’s traffic unit tweeted Tuesday that the car was traveling “at speeds 100+ mph.”

Police later said in a press release that the driver, Qahhaar, lost control of the Corvette northbound on Jones “at a high rate of speed.” The car struck a center median, then took out an NV Energy power pole.

He was rushed to University Medical Center, and died at the hospital. The passenger, Velasquez, died at the scene.

The Nevada Department of Public Safety said early Wednesday that it had recorded 23 traffic-related fatalities in Clark County in 2022.

