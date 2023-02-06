2 killed in wrong-way crash identified

The crash happened just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 215 Beltway near Town Center Drive.

Clark County Coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Two people killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday on the 215 Beltway in the west Las Vegas Valley have been identified.

Quinyana Long, 39, and Jose Tabares-Acosta, 48, were killed in the wreck, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed on Monday morning.

Nevada State Police responded to the crash at 2:41 a.m. on the northbound 215 Beltway near Town Center Drive in the Summerlin area.

Police said they had received reports of a Cadillac going the wrong way, heading south in the northbound lanes near 215 and Charleston.

At the same time, a Chevy pickup was heading north in the northbound lane. The two vehicles collided head on and spun, with the Chevy hitting another vehicle.

Long was driving the Cadillac. It wasn’t clear if she was impaired.

Tabares-Acosta was driving the pickup.

Both died at the scene, the coroner said.

A female passenger in the Chevy was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The driver and the passenger who were in the third vehicle were hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said.

